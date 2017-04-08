आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

'बेगम जान' ने रखी स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग, पहुंचे बॉलीवुड के कई सितारे

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: आकांक्षा सिंह

Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 02:28 PM IST
Vidya Balan Host A Special Screening Of Her Film 'Begum Jaan', Alia, Rekha Spotted

विद्या बालन अपनी आने वाली फिल्म को लेकर खासी उत्साहित हैं। इसके लिए उन्होंने हाल ही में अपने घर पर स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग भी रखी जिसमें बॉलीवुड की जानी-मानीं हस्तियां पहुंची।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

vidya balan alia bhatt

माफी

जयंत सिन्हा बोले, गायकवाड़ ने मांगी माफी, तब हटाया गया प्रतिबंध

Jayant Sinha said that Ravindra Gaikwad apoligised took undertaking clarifies MoS Civil Aviation 

Most Viewed

शाहिद की बीवी मीरा की इस अदा से खौफ में आईं करीना, किया ऐसा काम

Kareena Kapoor Khan to undergo surgery due to Shahid's wife Mira Rajput ?
  • शनिवार, 8 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

सलमान-अक्षय की इस हीरोइन को पड़े फिल्मों के लाले, मजबूरी में करेगी रियलटी शो

Rimi Sen who worked with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar may appear on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'
  • शनिवार, 8 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

विनोद खन्ना को आखिर हुआ क्या है ? तस्वीरें देख हिल जाएंगे फैन्स

Vinod Khanna in hospital, unable to be recognised, suffering from bladder cancer
  • शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

Also View

खानदान के लिए सलमान खान ने इस लड़की से तोड़ा 9 साल पुराना रिश्ता!

Salman Khan Parted Ways With Manager Reshma Shetty After Being With 9 Years
  • शनिवार, 8 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

दिल्ली पहुंचते ही अचानक गायब हो गई ये एक्ट्रेस, एक ट्वीट ने खोला राज

shabana azmi ditches private car and traveled through delhi metro
  • शनिवार, 8 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

ये है वो सबसे बड़ी चाल जिसके चलते पीएम मोदी ने मायावती-अखिलेश यादव को यूपी में दे दी मात!

why pm modi is far ahead from akhilesh yadav, mayawati and rahul gandhi in up election
  • शनिवार, 8 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top