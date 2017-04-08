बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'बेगम जान' ने रखी स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग, पहुंचे बॉलीवुड के कई सितारे
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Vidya Balan Host A Special Screening Of Her Film 'Begum Jaan', Alia, Rekha Spotted
{"_id":"58e8a63d4f1c1b081a5b647d","slug":"vidya-balan-host-a-special-screening-of-her-film-begum-jaan-alia-rekha-spotted","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092c\u0947\u0917\u092e \u091c\u093e\u0928' \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 02:28 PM IST
विद्या बालन अपनी आने वाली फिल्म को लेकर खासी उत्साहित हैं। इसके लिए उन्होंने हाल ही में अपने घर पर स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग भी रखी जिसमें बॉलीवुड की जानी-मानीं हस्तियां पहुंची।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58e86f284f1c1bac2b5b4087","slug":"kareena-kapoor-khan-to-undergo-surgery-due-to-shahid-s-wife-mira-rajput","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u0940\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0926\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u094c\u092b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e, \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58e87e744f1c1b4c3e5b9623","slug":"rimi-sen-who-worked-with-salman-khan-akshay-kumar-may-appear-on-khatron-ke-khiladi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928-\u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932\u091f\u0940 \u0936\u094b ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58e5dc5d4f1c1b081a5b4014","slug":"vinod-khanna-in-hospital-unable-to-be-recognised-suffering-from-bladder-cancer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0926 \u0916\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 ? \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0939\u093f\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0928\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"58e89a5a4f1c1b68625b5741","slug":"salman-khan-parted-ways-with-manager-reshma-shetty-after-being-with-9-years","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e 9 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58e8a1b04f1c1b68625b5774","slug":"kritika-kundra-gets-new-friend","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58e5ef554f1c1b081a5b40c9","slug":"shabana-azmi-ditches-private-car-and-traveled-through-delhi-metro","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, \u090f\u0915 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58c380094f1c1b0f3bdc61db","slug":"why-pm-modi-is-far-ahead-from-akhilesh-yadav-mayawati-and-rahul-gandhi-in-up-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094b \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0932 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940-\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top