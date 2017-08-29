Download App
सुनील दत्त की खोज थी ये हीरोइन, 25 की उम्र में हुई विधवा फिर 20 साल बड़े किशोर कुमार से की शादी

amarujala.com- Written by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 11:43 AM IST
70 के दशक की पॉपुलर हीरोइन रहीं लीना चंदावरकर तो आपको याद ही होंगी। आज वो अपना 67वां जन्मदिन मना रही हैं। फिल्म 'महबूब की मेहंदी' में राजेश खन्ना के साथ रोमांस करने वाली लीना कई अर्से से लाइम लाइट से दूर हैं। लीना की बॉलीवुड में एंट्री एक फ्रेश फेश कॉम्पटीशन के जरिए हुई थी। लीना इस कॉम्पटीशन की विनर नहीं बल्कि रनर अप थीं।

हजारों करोड़ की संपत्ति के मालिक हैं नागार्जुन, सालाना कमाई जान उड़ जाएंगे होश

Akkineni Nagarjuna birthday, rich lifestyle and property
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
PHOTOS: पूनम पांडे की ये फोटो देख बोले लोग- 'पोर्न फिल्में क्यों नहीं कर लेती'

Poonam Pandey poses TOPLESS morning selfie viral on social media
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
एक बॉलीवुड फिल्म ने बदल दी थी इस पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस की किस्मत, अब दिखने लगी हैं ऐसी

untold facts of pakistani actress and singer salma agha
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
VIDEO: गणपति दर्शन करने पहुंची थीं जया बच्चन, भीड़ में फैन की हरकत देख खो बैठीं आपा

angry Jaya Bachchan blasts fans for clicking selfies during Ganpati celebrations
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
मलयाली एक्ट्रेस अपहरण केस: एक बार फिर खारिज हुई दिलीप की जमानत याचिका

Malayalam Actress Abduction And Molestation Case Kerala High Court Again Rejected Dileep Bail Plea
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
एक बॉलीवुड फिल्म ने बदल दी थी इस पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस की किस्मत, अब दिखने लगी हैं ऐसी

untold facts of pakistani actress and singer salma agha
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
urdu poet makhdoom mohiuddin never wrote for bollywood but his poetry were used in films
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

मख़दूम मोहिउद्दीन: निज़ाम ने सुनाया था इस शायर की मौत का फ़रमान

ganesh vandana on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan tutari song
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - शंकर महादेवन ने 'तुतारी सॉन्ग' से की गणेश वंदना

when Anand Narain Mulla failed in urdu paper
काव्य चर्चा

आनंद नारायण मुल्ला: एक आज़ाद ख़्याल शायर जब ICS में उर्दू के पेपर में हुए फ़ेल...

