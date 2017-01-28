आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

भंसाली की पिटाई से बौखलाया बॉलीवुड, सितारों ने कुछ ऐसे निकाला अपना गुस्सा

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 05:49 PM IST
Vandalism on 'Padmavati' set, Bhansali beaten, Bollywood angry

फिल्म 'पद्मावती' के सेट पर कल यानि शुक्रवार को एक बड़ी ही अप्रिय घटना हुई। संजय लीला भंसाली की इस फिल्म की शूटिंग जयपुर में चल रही थी और अचानक ही वहां राजपूत करणी सेना के समर्थकों ने आकर हंगामा शुरु कर दिया और भंसाली के साथ मारपीट भी की। इस घटना से पूरा बॉलीवुड गुस्से और रोष से भर गया है और इसके खिलाफ एक्शन लेने की मांग की है।

आमिर खान, अनुष्का शर्मा से लेकर फरहान, रितेश देशमुख, निमरत कौर, निखिल आडवाणी, अनुभव सिन्हा, परिणीति चोपड़ा और सोनम कपूर ने इस घटना की घोर निंदा की है।

  • कैसा लगा
  • 1
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

sanjay leela bhansali padmavati

ट्रंप कार्ड

सात मुस्लिम देश के लोगों के लिए अमेरिका के दरवाजे बंद

Pakistani will not enter into the US without Security checks

Most Viewed

भंसाली की पिटाई से बौखलाया बॉलीवुड, सितारों ने कुछ ऐसे निकाला अपना गुस्सा

Vandalism on 'Padmavati' set, Bhansali beaten, Bollywood angry
  • शनिवार, 28 जनवरी 2017
  • +

मां बनने के बाद करीना अचानक दिखने लगीं कुछ ऐसी, आप भी देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest picture after pregnancy
  • गुरुवार, 26 जनवरी 2017
  • +

प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने लाइट जलाकर बनाए हैं संबंध, खुद किया खुलासा

priyanka chopra reveal about her sex life
  • मंगलवार, 24 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

तीन नेशनल अवॉर्ड जीत चुका हीरो कैसे बना 'भयानक', 'रावण' और 'जल्लाद'

Sneak-peek: Mithun Chakraborty's flop movies
  • शनिवार, 28 जनवरी 2017
  • +

फिल्म 'पद्मावती' के सेट पर हुआ भयानक हादसा, एक शख्स की मौत

painter death at bhansali film padmavati set
  • रविवार, 25 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

पद्मावती: शाहिद नहीं करेंगे दीपिका के साथ इंटीमेट सीन, बताई वजह

Padmavati: No romance with Deepika on-screen!
  • सोमवार, 12 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top