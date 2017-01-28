बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भंसाली की पिटाई से बौखलाया बॉलीवुड, सितारों ने कुछ ऐसे निकाला अपना गुस्सा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Vandalism on 'Padmavati' set, Bhansali beaten, Bollywood angry
{"_id":"588c20614f1c1b476fcf623d","slug":"vandalism-on-padmavati-set-bhansali-beaten-bollywood-angry","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094c\u0916\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921, \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 05:49 PM IST
फिल्म 'पद्मावती' के सेट पर कल यानि शुक्रवार को एक बड़ी ही अप्रिय घटना हुई। संजय लीला भंसाली की इस फिल्म की शूटिंग जयपुर में चल रही थी और अचानक ही वहां राजपूत करणी सेना के समर्थकों ने आकर हंगामा शुरु कर दिया और भंसाली के साथ मारपीट भी की। इस घटना से पूरा बॉलीवुड गुस्से और रोष से भर गया है और इसके खिलाफ एक्शन लेने की मांग की है।
आमिर खान, अनुष्का शर्मा से लेकर फरहान, रितेश देशमुख, निमरत कौर, निखिल आडवाणी, अनुभव सिन्हा, परिणीति चोपड़ा और सोनम कपूर ने इस घटना की घोर निंदा की है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"588c20614f1c1b476fcf623d","slug":"vandalism-on-padmavati-set-bhansali-beaten-bollywood-angry","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094c\u0916\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921, \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58885b974f1c1ba333cf584d","slug":"kareena-kapoor-khan-s-latest-picture-after-pregnancy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0940, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"588071474f1c1ba825efe0cf","slug":"priyanka-chopra-reveal-about-her-sex-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u091c\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"588b0d034f1c1bbd7ecf6d2f","slug":"sneak-peek-mithun-chakraborty-s-flop-movies","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u093e \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e '\u092d\u092f\u093e\u0928\u0915', '\u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923' \u0914\u0930 '\u091c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0926'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"588b4e574f1c1b165dcf3f7b","slug":"during-the-shoot-with-director-sanjay-leela-bhansali-assault-sabotage-on-film-set","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u092a\u0940\u091f, \u0935\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092d\u091f\u094d\u091f \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u092e \u0905\u0938\u0939\u093e\u092f \u092e\u0939\u0938\u0942\u0938 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"585f58e84f1c1b2941eeadf5","slug":"painter-death-at-bhansali-film-padmavati-set","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e, \u090f\u0915 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"584e5ad54f1c1ba06f6497e4","slug":"padmavati-no-romance-with-deepika-on-screen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940: \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top