अक्षय कुमार को लेकर शाहरुख देख रहे बड़ा सपना, क्या होगा पूरा?
किंग खान बॉलीवुड जगत में पहले ही अपने अभिनय का लोहा मनवा चुके हैं। लेकिन उनके फैंस को शायद ही ये पता होगा इतने कामयाब इंसान की भी एक ख्वाहिश है जो कि अभी तक अधूरी है। आपको बता दें कि शाहरुख का सपना है कि वो खिलाड़ियों के खिलाड़ी अक्षय कुमार के साथ एक बार काम करें।
आपको बता दें कि करन और सलमान खान अक्षय के साथ एक फिल्म बना रहे हैं। इसी पर अपनी राय देते हुए शाहरुख का कहना है कि यह बहुत समय पहले ही किया जाना चाहिए था।
