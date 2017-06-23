यूलिया से गोविंदा तक, 'ट्यूबलाइट' की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग में पहुंचीं ये हस्तियां
सलमान खान ने अपनी फिल्म 'ट्यूबलाइट' की रिलीज से ठीक एक दिन पहले स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग रखी थी। इसमें सलमान खान की सबसे नन्ही हीरोइन हर्षाली से लेकर सोनाक्षी और यूलिया वंतूर तक सभी ने शिरकत की थी। इसी दौरान सभी को कैमरे में कैद कर लिया गया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखे सलमान की फिल्म की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग में कौन कौन हुआ शामिल।
