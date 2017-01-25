आपका शहर Close

साउथ की मशहूर हीरोइन को जंगली कुत्तों ने नोंच डाला, बुरी तरह जख्मी, कल होगी सर्जरी

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 25 Jan 2017 10:03 PM IST
South actress attacked by stray dogs

साउथ फिल्मों की हीरोइन पारुल यादव पर हाल ही में कुछ जंगली कुत्तों ने हमला कर दिया जिसमें वो बुरी तरह से घायल हो गई हैं और उन्हें मुंबई के कोकिलाबेन अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

