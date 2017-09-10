बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पत्नी और बेटी संग पीएम से मिले अदनान सामी, मोदी ने बेटी मदीना का खींचा गाल
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
singer adnan sami met prime minister narendra modi with his wife and daughter medina
{"_id":"59b4b4c14f1c1bfd7f8b5947","slug":"singer-adnan-sami-met-prime-minister-narendra-modi-with-his-wife-and-daughter-medina","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0940, \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0940\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Sun, 10 Sep 2017 09:24 AM IST
सिंगर अदनान सामी ने परिवार के साथ प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से मुलाकात की। इस मौके पर उनके साथ उनकी पत्नी तीन महीने की बेटी 'मदीना' भी पहुंची। इस मुलाकात के दौरान अदनान सामी ने पीएम को मदीना शहर की मिठाई भेंट की।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59acca124f1c1be4278b4f90","slug":"rishi-kapoor-birthday-special-story-and-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day Spl: \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u092a\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59acc3464f1c1b0e278b5061","slug":"salman-khan-breaks-the-mobile-phone-of-one-of-the-fan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0917\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0928, \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0940\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59abaf114f1c1b60738b4f27","slug":"shocking-revelations-made-by-kangana-ranaut-about-hritik-roshan-on-aap-ki-adalat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0949\u0932\u094d\u0935\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940' \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0928\u094c\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u094c\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59b4226c4f1c1bf67f8b5688","slug":"rishi-kapoor-says-i-have-always-been-part-of-woman-oriented-films","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0938 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0915\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u092c \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947: \u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59b4aa0a4f1c1bfc7f8b582a","slug":"surabhi-lakshmi-eats-beef-during-the-program-based-on-onam-people-abuse-on-social-media","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0913\u0923\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0909\u0925 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0940\u092b, \u0905\u092c \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59b424a14f1c1be47f8b58b4","slug":"krk-calls-wahiyat-to-sunny-deol-movie-poster-boys-shreyas-talpade-replies","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0924 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 KRK \u0915\u094b \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0914\u0915\u093e\u0924!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59b41cb44f1c1bf87f8b55d7","slug":"ar-murugadoss-will-make-remake-of-ghajini-and-thapakki-with-mahesh-babu","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0925\u0941\u092a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0940' \u0914\u0930 '\u0917\u091c\u093f\u0928\u0940' \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0932 '\u0938\u094d\u092a\u093e\u0907\u0921\u0930' \u092e\u0939\u0947\u0936 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0917\u093e\u0926\u094b\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!