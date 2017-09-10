Download App
kavya kavya

पत्नी और बेटी संग पीएम से मिले अदनान सामी, मोदी ने बेटी मदीना का खींचा गाल

कुशमिता राणा

Updated Sun, 10 Sep 2017 09:24 AM IST
singer adnan sami met prime minister narendra modi with his wife and daughter medina

सिंगर अदनान सामी ने परिवार के साथ प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से मुलाकात की। इस मौके पर उनके साथ उनकी पत्नी तीन महीने की बेटी 'मदीना' भी पहुंची। इस मुलाकात के दौरान अदनान सामी ने पीएम को मदीना शहर की मिठाई भेंट की। 

 

