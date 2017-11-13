Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

मीशा और मीरा की ये तस्वीर देख अपनी हंसी रोक नहीं पाएंगे शाहिद

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 01:59 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput daughter Misha latest picture seems to be returning from a paint party

सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी क्यूटनेस से चर्चाओं में बने रहने वाले बॉलीवुड किड्स में शाहिद और मीरा की बेटी मीशा कपूर का नाम भी काफी फेमस है। हाल ही में फैंस को मीशा की एक और नई फोटो देखने को मिली है। फोटो को देखकर लग रहा है कि मम्मी मीरा के साथ नन्हीं मीशा जरूर किसी कलर पार्टी को अटेंटेड करके आ रही हैं।  

पढ़ें-  इस वजह से औरत से मर्द बनीं सनी लियोन, देखें वीडियो
 

Comments

Browse By Tags

mira rajput shahid kapoor

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रकाश राज ने राजनीति में टीवी एक्टर्स के आने को बताया था 'डिजास्टर', अब दी सफाई

Prakash Raj clarifies his comment on actors in politics
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

रणवीर के पैरेंट्स के सामने साड़ी नहीं संभाल पाईं दीपिका, होटल में सबके सामने सरक गई

Deepika DINED With Ranveer PARENTS For A Special REASON
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इंटीमेट सीन में ऐसा बहका था हीरो, कट बोलने के बाद भी खोल दी थी हीरोइन की ड्रेस

When Bollywood Actors Lost Control While Shooting intimate Scenes
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इस शादीशुदा हीरोइन पर आया था आशुतोष राणा का दिल, सेट से धक्के मारकर निकाल दिए गए थे

ashutosh rana birthday special story know about his unknown facts
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

हनीमून से लौटकर समांथा और चैतन्य ने दी दूसरी रिसेप्शन पार्टी, देखिये तस्वीरें

Photos Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Wedding Reception At Hyderabad
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इस वजह से औरत से मर्द बनीं सनी लियोन, देखें वीडियो

See this video To know why Sunny Leone says Becoming a man is not easy
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!