मीशा और मीरा की ये तस्वीर देख अपनी हंसी रोक नहीं पाएंगे शाहिद
सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी क्यूटनेस से चर्चाओं में बने रहने वाले बॉलीवुड किड्स में शाहिद और मीरा की बेटी मीशा कपूर का नाम भी काफी फेमस है। हाल ही में फैंस को मीशा की एक और नई फोटो देखने को मिली है। फोटो को देखकर लग रहा है कि मम्मी मीरा के साथ नन्हीं मीशा जरूर किसी कलर पार्टी को अटेंटेड करके आ रही हैं।
