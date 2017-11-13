Download App
इस वजह से औरत से मर्द बनीं सनी लियोन, देखें वीडियो

amarujala.com- Presented by: मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 12:22 PM IST
See this video To know why Sunny Leone says Becoming a man is not easy

अपनी अदाओं और खूबसूरती से लोगों को दीवाना बनाने वाली सनी लियोन ने हाल ही में कुछ ऐसा किया है जिसे देखकर उनके फैंस दंग रह जाएंगे। जी हां सनी ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक विडियो शेयर करते हुए बताया कि वो औरत से मर्द बन गई हैं। जानिए पूरा मामला । 

