kavya kavya

29 साल पहले सलमान ने हीरोइन को 'KISS' ना करने की खाई थी कसम, वजह जान होगी हैरानी

amarujala.com- Written by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 10:38 AM IST
salman khan complete 29 years in film industry he did not break his no kiss clause

आज सलमान खान को बॉलीवुड में 29 साल पूरे हो गए हैं। इन 29 सालों में सलमान ने एक्शन से लेकर रोमांस सीन तक में नए आयाम सेट किए हैं। हर एक्ट्रेस आज सलमान खान की हीरोइन बनना चाहती है। आज सलमान खान के बारे में हम ऐसा राज खोलेंगे जिस पर शायद आपका ध्यान पहले कभी नहीं गया होगा।

29 साल पहले सलमान ने हीरोइन को 'KISS' ना करने की खाई थी कसम, वजह जान होगी हैरानी

salman khan complete 29 years in film industry he did not break his no kiss clause
Your Story has been saved!