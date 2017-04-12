आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

जब अजय देवगन ने रवीना से कहा था, 'तुम्हें पागलों के डॉक्टर की जरूरत है'

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Written by : भ्‍ाावना श्‍ार्मा

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 07:39 PM IST
raveena tandon and ajay devgan love affair story

अजय देवगन अपने फिल्मी करियर में करीब 100 से ज्यादा फिल्में कर चुके हैं। अब वो फिल्मों में एक्टिंग के अलावा निर्देशक और प्रोड्यूसर भी बन गए हैं। अजय देवगन के अपने करियर की शुरुआत 1990 में फिल्म 'फूल और कांटे' से की थी। इस फिल्म के लिए अजय देवगन को फिल्मफेयर बेस्ट एक्टर का अवॉर्ड मिला था। तब से अब तक अजय देवगन ने कभी पीछे मुड़कर नहीं देखा है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

ajay devgan love affair

तेल का खेल

15 दिन में नहीं, इन 5 शहरों में हर रोज बदलेंगी पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतें

Fuel prices to be revised every day in five cities from May 1

Most Viewed

शाहरुख को सुपरस्टार बनाकर खुद गुमनाम हो गया ये एक्टर, जानें कहां है आजकल ?

Armaan Kohli made ShahRukh Khan a superstar, deewana movie, divya bharti armaan kohli shahrukh
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

जब इस हीरो के लिए भिड़ गई थीं आयशा जुल्का और मनीषा कोईराला

nana patekar and manisha koirala love affair story
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

11 साल बड़े विनोद खन्ना के प्यार में पागल हो गई थी ये हीरोइन, सेट पर करने लगी थी ऐसी हरकतें

actress amrita singh love affair with vinod khanna
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

Also View

शादी के बाद एक्स के साथ पार्टी कर रहीं प्रीति जिंटा, लगाया था शोषण का आरोप

Preity Zinta back with ex Ness Wadia, spotted during an IPL 2017 match
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

सलमान खान की हीरोइन की निजी तस्वीरें हो गईं वायरल, पड़ रहे ताने

salman khan actress ronja forcher photos viral
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

दबंग 3 की हीरोइन पर सलमान के भाई का बड़ा बयान, सोनाक्षी पर क्या बोले?

Arbaaz Khan To Turn Director For Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top