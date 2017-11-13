Download App
हनीमून से लौटकर समांथा और चैतन्य ने दी दूसरी रिसेप्शन पार्टी, देखिये तस्वीरें

amarujala.com- Presented by: हर्षिता

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 12:27 PM IST
Photos Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Wedding Reception At Hyderabad

साल की सबसे चर्चित शादी का जश्न अभी भी जारी है। वैसे तो शादी के बाद चेन्नई में भी इस कपल की रिसेप्शन पार्टी रखी गई थी। हनीमून से लौटने के बाद इस कपल ने फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के दोस्तों के लिए हैदराबाद में भी एक आलीशान पार्टी आयोजित की। हमेशा की तरह इस फंक्शन में भी दोनों बेहद स्टाइलिश लग रहे थे। समांथा जहां सिल्वर गाउन में जलवे बिखेर रहीं थीं तो वहीं नागा चैतन्य नीले रंग के सूट में सबका ध्यान आकर्षित कर रहे थे। 

 

प्रकाश राज ने राजनीति में टीवी एक्टर्स के आने को बताया था 'डिजास्टर', अब दी सफाई

Prakash Raj clarifies his comment on actors in politics
