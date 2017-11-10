Download App
महिलाओं से जुड़े संबंधों पर किए खुलासे के बाद बाद अब इस नए विवाद में फंसे नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी

टीम डिजिटल/ नोएडा

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 08:18 AM IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his brother summoned for online fraud case

ऑनलाइन फ्रॉड मामले में बॉलीवुड एक्टर नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी और उनके भाई को ईडी ने अपना बयान दर्ज कराने बुलाया था, लेकिन ऐसा तीसरा बार हुआ जब नवाज ईडी के सामने अपना बयान दर्ज करवाने नहीं पहुंचे।

