'सूरज पंचोली इतने बड़े स्टार नहीं कि मैं उनके साथ काम करूं'
Updated Fri, 30 Dec 2016 02:52 PM IST
ऐसा बेहद कम ही होता है जब एक नए एक्टर को मंझे हुए कलाकार या बड़े स्टार के साथ काम करने का मौका मिले और वो भी अपनी पहली ही फिल्म में लेकिन पूजा हेगड़े को ये मौका मिला। उन्हें ऋतिक रोशन जैसे बड़े स्टार के साथ फिल्म 'मोहेनजो दारो' में काम करने का मौका मिला।
