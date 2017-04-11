आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

दिवालिया होने की खबरों पर किम शर्मा ने दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब, कहा- खूब पैसा है मेरे पास

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by : भ्‍ाावना श्‍ार्मा

Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 10:53 AM IST
Kim Sharma’s husband left her penniless The actress rubbishes rumours

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस और क्रिकेटर युवराज सिंह की एक्स-गर्लफ्रेंड किम शर्मा की जिंदगी में इस वक्त कुछ भी ठीक नहीं चल रहा है। हाली ही में खबर आई थी कि किम अपने बिजनेसमैन पति अली पंजानी से अलग हो गई हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

kim sharma kim sharma split with husband

ना'पाक' करतूत

पाक ने कुलभूषण जाधव को दी फांसी की सजा, भारत बोला- ये हत्या की साजिश

pakistan sentenced indian national kulbhushan jadhav to death

Most Viewed

जब कुंवारी माधुरी दीक्षित से डायरेक्टर ने साइन करवाया 'नो प्रेग्नेंसी क्लॉज'

Madhuri Dixit no pregnancy clause by Subhash Ghai for Khalnayak, interesting facts
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

पहली फिल्म में इतनी मजबूर थी ये हीरोइन, डायरेक्टर ने करवा डाले मनमाने सीन

Reena Roy hot intimate scene 'Zaroorat' movie, interesting and unknown facts
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

बेटा-बेटी और पति की मौत के बाद ऐसी जिंदगी जी रहीं जगजीत सिंह की पत्नी, 27 साल से नहीं गाया गाना

gazal singer Jagjit Singh wife chitra singh com back for singing
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

Also View

PAK में कुलभूषण को मौत की सजा, अभिजीत बोले- पाकिस्तानियों को पेड़ से लटका दो

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Controversial Tweet Against Kulbhushan Jadhav Punishment In Pakistan
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

पड़ोसी की शिकायत पर अभिनेत्री अनुष्का शर्मा को बीएमसी का नोटिस

BMC notice to Anushka Sharma after neighbour files complaint
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top