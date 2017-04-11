बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दिवालिया होने की खबरों पर किम शर्मा ने दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब, कहा- खूब पैसा है मेरे पास
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Kim Sharma’s husband left her penniless The actress rubbishes rumours
{"_id":"58ec4e284f1c1b9e36cf6091","slug":"kim-sharma-s-husband-left-her-penniless-the-actress-rubbishes-rumours","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092e \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0916\u0942\u092c \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 10:53 AM IST
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस और क्रिकेटर युवराज सिंह की एक्स-गर्लफ्रेंड किम शर्मा की जिंदगी में इस वक्त कुछ भी ठीक नहीं चल रहा है। हाली ही में खबर आई थी कि किम अपने बिजनेसमैन पति अली पंजानी से अलग हो गई हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58eb3fa24f1c1b9f36cf5026","slug":"madhuri-dixit-no-pregnancy-clause-by-subhash-ghai-for-khalnayak-interesting-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0915\u0941\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0927\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u0928\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u0949\u091c'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+ {"_id":"58eb2c894f1c1b9b36cf4f6b","slug":"reena-roy-s-hot-intimate-scene-zaroorat-movie-interesting-and-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+ {"_id":"58eb546e4f1c1b9f36cf50ea","slug":"gazal-singer-jagjit-singh-wife-chitra-singh-com-back-for-singing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e-\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u0917\u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940, 27 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"58ec44d54f1c1bc236cf5e08","slug":"abhijeet-bhattacharya-controversial-tweet-against-kulbhushan-jadhav-punishment-in-pakistan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"PAK \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u0932\u092d\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u091c\u093e, \u0905\u092d\u093f\u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u094b","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+ {"_id":"58eb69434f1c1b462dcf4e9e","slug":"salman-parts-away-with-branding-agency-matrix-and-reshma","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58ec25a84f1c1b9c36cf5f7c","slug":"bmc-notice-to-anushka-sharma-after-neighbour-files-complaint","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0940\u090f\u092e\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u094b\u091f\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top