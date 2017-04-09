आपका शहर Close

IPL-2017 IPL-2017

कबीर खान की अगली फिल्म में साथ दिखेंगे कैटरीना कैफ और ऋतिक 

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक

Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 02:41 PM IST
Katrina and Hrithik to share screen in Kabir khans next

बॉलीवुड फिल्म निदेशक कबीर खान की अगली आने वाली फिल्म में कैटरीना कैफ और ऋतिक रोशन एक बार फिर साथ दिखेंगे। मोहेंजो दारो और काबिल की असफलता के बाद ऋतिक रोशन को एक अदद सफल फिल्म की जरूरत है।

