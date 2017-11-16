बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कंगना रनौत की जिंदगी में आया नन्हा मेहमान, दिल जीत लेंगी ये तस्वीरें
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 03:27 PM IST
कंगना रनौत की खुशी सातवें आसमान पर है। आखिर 'रानी लक्ष्मीबाई' की जिंदगी में पृथ्वीराज जो आए हैं...
नहीं समझे?
कंगना रनौत मौसी बन गई हैं। उनकी बहन रंगोली चंदेल ने बेटे को जन्म दिया है। इस नन्हे सदस्य का नाम पृथ्वीराज चंदेल रखा गया है। जैसे ही रंगोली ने अपने बेटे की पहली तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की, मुंह दिखाई के लिए लोग ट्विटर पर कूद पड़े और दिल खोलकर बच्चे को आशीर्वाद दे रहे हैं और प्यार लुटा रहे हैं।
