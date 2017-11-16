Download App
6 साल की हुईं आराध्या बच्चन, बिग बी ने इस तरह पोती को किया बर्थडे विश

भावना शर्मा

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 03:40 PM IST
amitabh bachchan give warm wishes to grand daughter aaradhya bachchan on her sixth birthday

ऐश्वर्या राय औैर अभिषेक बच्चन की बेटी आराध्या आज 6 साल की हो गई हैं। इस मौके पर अमिताभ बच्चन और अभिषेक बच्चन ने आराध्या को सोशल मीडिया पर विश किया है। अमिताभ ने एक दिन पहले ही पोती की फोटो पोस्ट कर ये जानकारी दी कि 16 नवंबर को आराध्या 6 साल की हो जाएंगी।

