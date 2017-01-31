आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

जाह्नवी, नव्या और सारा की जिंदगी में है एक ही लड़का, कौन है वो?

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 08:27 PM IST
Jhanvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan & Navya Naveli Have The Same BFF

इन दिनों बॉलीवुड में हीरोइनों से ज्यादा उनके बेटे-बेटियां सुर्खियों में छाए हुए हैं। स्टार किड्स की बात करें तो जाह्नवी कपूर, नव्या नवेली, सारा अली खान, अलाविया और आलिया इब्राहिम काफी पॉपुलर हो चुकी हैं। ये चारों बॉलीवुड में एंट्री के लिए पूरी तरह से तैयार हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

sara ali khan jhanvi kapoor

बजट

1 फरवरी से टूट जाएगी 92 साल पुरानी परंपरा, नहीं आएगा रेल बजट

here is the trivia of rail budget which was broken after 92 years

Most Viewed

बॉबी देओल का छलका दर्द, 'करीना धोखा न देतीं तो हालात कुछ और होते'

Bobby Deol makes a shocking allegation on Imtiaz Ali, Kareena and Shahid
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पति की नैया पार लगाने को ऐश ने लिया 'सबसे बड़ा फैसला'

aishwarya rai now give a fullstop to her film career
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सनी लियोन ने पति के साथ बाथटब में शेयर की हॉट फोटो, लोगों ने किए ऐसे कमेंट

sunny leone share a bathtub photo with husband
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

B'Day SPL: फिल्मों से नाता तोड़ 'करीना की परछाई' बनकर रह गई ये हीरोइन

Amrita Arora left films and now known with Kareena's identity
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बॉबी देओल का छलका दर्द, 'करीना धोखा न देतीं तो हालात कुछ और होते'

Bobby Deol makes a shocking allegation on Imtiaz Ali, Kareena and Shahid
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

40 लाख से ज्यादा लोग देख चुके हैं 'मैसेंजर ऑफ गॉड' की बेटी की इस फिल्म का ट्रेलर

gurmeet ram rahim daughter honeypreet insan playing 21 role in her debut film
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top