बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जाह्नवी, नव्या और सारा की जिंदगी में है एक ही लड़का, कौन है वो?
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Jhanvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan & Navya Naveli Have The Same BFF
{"_id":"58905c1a4f1c1b313de81a8a","slug":"jhanvi-kapoor-sara-alijhanvi-kapoor-sara-ali-khan-navya-naveli-have-the-same-bff-khan-navya-naveli-have-the-same-bff","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940, \u0928\u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e, \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u094b?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 08:27 PM IST
इन दिनों बॉलीवुड में हीरोइनों से ज्यादा उनके बेटे-बेटियां सुर्खियों में छाए हुए हैं। स्टार किड्स की बात करें तो जाह्नवी कपूर, नव्या नवेली, सारा अली खान, अलाविया और आलिया इब्राहिम काफी पॉपुलर हो चुकी हैं। ये चारों बॉलीवुड में एंट्री के लिए पूरी तरह से तैयार हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"589042f34f1c1b0b13e80bff","slug":"bobby-deol-makes-a-shocking-allegation-on-imtiaz-ali-kareena-and-shahid","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u092c\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u091b\u0932\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926, '\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"589034b34f1c1b313de8197c","slug":"aishwarya-rai-now-give-a-fullstop-to-her-film-career","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0948\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0910\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e '\u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"589011084f1c1b8b1de80a93","slug":"sunny-leone-share-a-bathtub-photo-with-husband","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u093e\u0925\u091f\u092c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0949\u091f \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"588f72dc4f1c1b7d3de80fde","slug":"amrita-arora-left-films-and-now-known-with-kareena-s-identity","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day SPL: \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c '\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u091b\u093e\u0908' \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"589019d94f1c1b7c3de81a6c","slug":"sania-mirza-wants-all-bollywood-actors-to-be-shirtless","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092c\u0942\u0932, ' \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u092c\u0938 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0935\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0902'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"589042f34f1c1b0b13e80bff","slug":"bobby-deol-makes-a-shocking-allegation-on-imtiaz-ali-kareena-and-shahid","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u092c\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u091b\u0932\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926, '\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5890590d4f1c1b691ae8031c","slug":"gurmeet-ram-rahim-daughter-honeypreet-insan-playing-21-role-in-her-debut-film","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"40 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 '\u092e\u0948\u0938\u0947\u0902\u091c\u0930 \u0911\u092b \u0917\u0949\u0921' \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top