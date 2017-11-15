Download App
इंतजार खत्म, रिलीज हुआ जाह्नवी कपूर और ईशान खट्टर की डेब्यू फिल्म 'धड़क' का पोस्टर!

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, नोएडा

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 08:23 PM IST
Jhanvi kapoor and ishaan khattar starer Dhadaks poster released

मराठी ब्लॉकबस्टर 'सैराट' की हिंदी रीमेक की बात पिछले कई दिनों से फिल्मी गलियारों में आम थी। कुछ दिनों पहले ही श्रीदेवी की बेटी जाह्नवी और शाहिद कपूर के छोटे भाई ईशान खट्टर की इस डेब्यू फिल्म का नाम का खुलासा 'धड़क' के रूप में हुआ।

Your Story has been saved!