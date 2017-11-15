बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इंतजार खत्म, रिलीज हुआ जाह्नवी कपूर और ईशान खट्टर की डेब्यू फिल्म 'धड़क' का पोस्टर!
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 08:23 PM IST
मराठी ब्लॉकबस्टर 'सैराट' की हिंदी रीमेक की बात पिछले कई दिनों से फिल्मी गलियारों में आम थी। कुछ दिनों पहले ही श्रीदेवी की बेटी जाह्नवी और शाहिद कपूर के छोटे भाई ईशान खट्टर की इस डेब्यू फिल्म का नाम का खुलासा 'धड़क' के रूप में हुआ।
