दीपिका पादुकोण अकेली 'पद्मावती' नहीं, ये अभिनेत्रियां भी पर्दे पर दिखा चुकीं हैं जोहर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Deepika Padukone is not the only actress to portray of rani Padmini on the big screen{"_id":"5a0c5f594f1c1b68678bbdb6","slug":"deepika-padukone-is-not-the-only-actress-to-portray-of-rani-padmini-on-the-big-screen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923 \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0940 '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940' \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u094b\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
साल 2017 की बहुप्रतीक्षित फिल्म 'पद्मावती' की रिलीज डेट जैसे-जैसे करीब आ रही है वैसे-वैसे फिल्म से जुड़ा विवाद भी बढ़ते जा रहा है। एक ओर हिंदुवादी संगठन इतिहास से छेड़छाड़ और 'रानी पद्मावती' के चरित्र हनन का आरोप डायरेक्टर संजय लीला भंसाली पर लगा रहे हैं तो दूसरी ओर कला के कद्रदानों की भी कमी नहीं।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.