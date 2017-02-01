आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

रोल में ऐसा डूबे ऋतिक रोशन कि कर लिया इतना बड़ा फैसला, फैंस होंगे हैरान

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 12:00 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan pledges to donate his eyes

ऋतिक रोशन की फिल्म 'काबिल' पिछले मंगलवार को रिलीज हुई थी। बॉक्सऑफिस पर इस फिल्म ने दर्शकों को कुछ खास इंप्रेस नहीं किया है। लेकिन ऋतिक रोशन ने हाल ही में एक ऐसा फैसला लिया है जो उनके फैंस का दिल छू लेगा। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

hritik roshan donate eyes

बजट

1 फरवरी से टूट जाएगी 92 साल पुरानी परंपरा, नहीं आएगा रेल बजट

here is the trivia of rail budget which was broken after 92 years

Most Viewed

बॉबी देओल का छलका दर्द, 'करीना धोखा न देतीं तो हालात कुछ और होते'

Bobby Deol makes a shocking allegation on Imtiaz Ali, Kareena and Shahid
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

मां बनने के बाद करीना अचानक दिखने लगीं कुछ ऐसी, आप भी देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest picture after pregnancy
  • गुरुवार, 26 जनवरी 2017
  • +

रोल में ऐसा डूबे ऋतिक रोशन कि कर लिया इतना बड़ा फैसला, फैंस होंगे हैरान

Hrithik Roshan pledges to donate his eyes
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

FlashBack : जूली की 'हॉट हीरोइन' क्यों बनी 'करीना की दादी'

FlashBack : This actress ruled Bollywood but suddenly opted for supporting roles
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

बॉबी देओल का छलका दर्द, 'करीना धोखा न देतीं तो हालात कुछ और होते'

Bobby Deol makes a shocking allegation on Imtiaz Ali, Kareena and Shahid
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

क्या अमृत चख कर आई हैं ये हीरोइनें? उम्र ढली पर जवान हीरोइनों को देती हैं मात

Actresses who are 40 plus but still look young
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top