kavya kavya

पहली ही फिल्म से रातोंरात स्टार बनी थी आमिर खान की ये हीरोइन, ऐसा क्या हुआ जो छोड़ना पड़ा बॉलीवुड

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Written by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Thu, 24 Aug 2017 09:45 AM IST
gracy singh popular with film lagaan now disappear from film industry

इस हीरोइन ने बॉलीवुड के कई सुपरस्टार के साथ काम किया। पहली ही फिल्म सुपरहिट रही। लेकिन फिर भी ये हीरोइन जल्द ही बॉलीवुड से गायब हो गई। इस एक्ट्रेस का नाम है ग्रेसी सिंह। ग्रेसी ने आमिर खान की फिल्म 'लगान' से खूब नाम कमाया था।

