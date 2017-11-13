Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

Fukrey Returns Trailer: फिर 'भोली पंजाबन' ने बिछाया जाल, चंगुल में फंस गए 'चूचा एंड गैंग'

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 01:18 PM IST
fukrey returns trailer released Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal and the gang are back

साल ‌2013 में रिलीज हुई फिल्म 'फुकरे' का सीक्वल 'फुकरे रिटर्न्स' दर्शकों को हंसाने के लिए तैयार है। मेकर्स ने आज 'फुकरे रिटर्न्स' का ट्रेलर रिलीज कर दिया है। पहली फिल्म की तरह ही इस बार भी फिल्म में कमाल का ह्यूमर है।

Comments

Browse By Tags

fukrey returns fukrey returns trailer richa chadha pulkit samrat More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रकाश राज ने राजनीति में टीवी एक्टर्स के आने को बताया था 'डिजास्टर', अब दी सफाई

Prakash Raj clarifies his comment on actors in politics
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

रणवीर के पैरेंट्स के सामने साड़ी नहीं संभाल पाईं दीपिका, होटल में सबके सामने सरक गई

Deepika DINED With Ranveer PARENTS For A Special REASON
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इंटीमेट सीन में ऐसा बहका था हीरो, कट बोलने के बाद भी खोल दी थी हीरोइन की ड्रेस

When Bollywood Actors Lost Control While Shooting intimate Scenes
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इस शादीशुदा हीरोइन पर आया था आशुतोष राणा का दिल, सेट से धक्के मारकर निकाल दिए गए थे

ashutosh rana birthday special story know about his unknown facts
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने आज तक नहीं देखी फिल्म 'शोले' और 'दीवार', ये रही वजह

Shatrughan Sinha feeling disappointed for not worked in amitabh bachchan movie sholay
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

'गोलमाल' करने के बाद 'संदीप' संग 'पिंकी' होगी फरार, देखिए 'पिंकी' का पहला लुक

Parineeti Chopra first look of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +

हनीमून से लौटकर समांथा और चैतन्य ने दी दूसरी रिसेप्शन पार्टी, देखिये तस्वीरें

Photos Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Wedding Reception At Hyderabad
  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!