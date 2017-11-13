बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Fukrey Returns Trailer: फिर 'भोली पंजाबन' ने बिछाया जाल, चंगुल में फंस गए 'चूचा एंड गैंग'
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 01:18 PM IST
साल 2013 में रिलीज हुई फिल्म 'फुकरे' का सीक्वल 'फुकरे रिटर्न्स' दर्शकों को हंसाने के लिए तैयार है। मेकर्स ने आज 'फुकरे रिटर्न्स' का ट्रेलर रिलीज कर दिया है। पहली फिल्म की तरह ही इस बार भी फिल्म में कमाल का ह्यूमर है।
