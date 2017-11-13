शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने आज तक नहीं देखी फिल्म 'शोले' और 'दीवार', ये रही वजह
बॉलीवुड में 'अबे खामोश' डॉयलॉग से अपनी अलग पहचान बनाने वाले एक्टर शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने सदी के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन की फिल्म 'शोले' और 'दीवार' को लेकर एक बड़ा खुलासा किया है। उन्होंने अपने फिल्मी करियर की गलतियों को गिनाते हुए बताया कि आखिर उन्होंने आज तक अमिताभ की फिल्म 'शोले' और 'दीवार' क्यों नहीं देखी।
