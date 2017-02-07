बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आपको रूमानियत से भर देगी इन 15 लोगों की लव स्टोरी
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 05:45 PM IST
कहा जाता है कि जोड़ियां आसमान से बनकर आती हैं और जमीन पर मिलती हैं। यूं तो प्यार की कोई उम्र और कोई मुकाम नहीं होता, मगर फिर भी दो प्रेमी अगर ताउम्र साथ रहें, इससे बेहतर शायद ही कुछ हो। आज हम आपको बताने जा रहें हैं उन प्रेमी जोड़ों के बारे में, जिन्होंने अपने प्यार का दामन हमेशा के लिए थाम लिया।
