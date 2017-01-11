बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
टाइगर श्रॉफ की गर्लफ्रेंड दिशा पटानी ने करवाया ऐसा फोटोशूट, लगा हो गईं टॉपलेस
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
disha patani topless photoshoot
{"_id":"5875fd054f1c1b577fba9799","slug":"disha-patani-topless-photoshoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0926\u093f\u0936\u093e \u092a\u091f\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f, \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0932\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 03:58 PM IST
फेमस फोटोग्राफर डब्बू रतनानी हर साल अपना कैलेंडर लॉन्च करते हैं। उनके इस कैलेंडर के लिए टॉप एक्ट्रेस और मॉडल का फोटोशूट होता है। बुधवार रात को उनका मोस्ट अवेटेड कैलेंडर रिलीज कर दिया गया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"587462ec4f1c1b5e2aba944e","slug":"abhishek-bachchan-fun-with-salman-khan-in-front-of-aishwarya-rai-bachchan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u091c\u093e\u0915, \u0920\u0939\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940\u0902 \u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5875e0ee4f1c1b912bba80ed","slug":"special-story-about-actress-nanda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"53 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5875e12d4f1c1b1629baa3c1","slug":"what-kareeb-actress-neha-is-upto-these-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c, \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0918\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top