इस आपत्तिजनक चीज के कारण शाहरुख खान और करण जौहर को मिला नोटिस

amarujala.com- Presented by: हर्षिता

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 12:20 PM IST
Delhi Government Issues Notice To Film Ittefaq Makers Due To This Reason

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा, सोनाक्षी सिन्हा और अक्षय खन्ना स्टारर फिल्म 'इत्तेफाक' बॉक्स ऑफिस पर हिट करार दी जा चुकी है। समीक्षकों ने भी फिल्म की तारीफ की है। फिर भी प्रोड्यूजर्स के पसीने छूट रहे हैं। उन्होंने फिल्म में ऐसी चीज दिखा दी है जिसके कारण वह कानूनी पचड़े में फंस गए हैं।

