इन भारतीय हसीनाओं पर दिल हार बैठे थे पाक खिलाड़ी, जमकर चला था रोमांस
भारत और पाकिस्तान का रिश्ता हमेशा से कुछ ऐसा रहा है कि लोगों के दिलों में बस इसकी नफरत भरी तस्वीर ही ऊभर कर आती है। आज ओवल में होने वाले भारत-पाक फाइनल मैच को लेकर भी फैंस में जबरदस्त मुकाबला देखने को मिल रहा है। दोनों देशों के क्रिकेट फैंस भले ही आज एक-दूसरे के आमने-सामने हों लेकिन पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटरों और बॉलीवुड की हसीनाओं का रिश्ता नफरत नहीं, बल्कि प्यार और मोहब्बत का रहा है।
