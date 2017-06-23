बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शराब की दुकान पर जाती हैं लड़कियां तो फ्री में मिलती हैं ये चीजें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
when a girl buy alcohol from a wine shop she gets stares and comments for free
{"_id":"594cda454f1c1bea498b4cae","slug":"when-a-girl-buy-alcohol-from-a-wine-shop-she-gets-stares-and-comments-for-free","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 02:40 PM IST
दिल्ली से सटे गुरुग्राम में लगभग 20 साल की दो लड़कियां जब शराब खरीदने एमजी रोड की एक दुकान पर पहुंची तो उन्हें कुछ लड़कों ने सरेआम सड़क पर छेड़ना शुरु कर दिया। उनके कपड़े तक फाड़ने की कोशिश की और जबरन अपनी कार में खींचना चाहा। इन दोनों लड़कियों की गलती सिर्फ इतनी थी कि वह दोंनों वाइन शॉप पर शराब खरीदने पहुंची थीं। लोगों ने यह फैसला कर लिया कि यह लड़कियां बदचलन हैं।
(साभारः टाइम्स ऑफ इंडिया)
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593c1f484f1c1ba26b8b4762","slug":"prithvipal-meets-his-wife-after-eleven-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u200c\u093f\u090f, \u091c\u092c 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u094b\u090f \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u0924\u200c\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5938ec454f1c1b1c5c9c7b9e","slug":"gurugram-gangrape-accused-made-a-fault-and-police-got-10-clues-and-arrested-all-three","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940, \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593bb5334f1c1b8c6b9c8516","slug":"bjp-mp-kc-patel-honey-trap-case-ajay-pal-arrested-by-delhi-police-in-connection-with-the-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0921\u0930\u0942\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0936\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0932 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0935\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top