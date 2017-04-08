बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सपा नेता के होटल में छापा, आपत्तिजनक हालत मे पकड़ाए 51 कपल
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 12:52 PM IST
सूबे के निजाम बदलते ही गाजियाबाद के अफसर एक्शन में आ गए हैं। बजरिया में सोमवार को दो होटल में पुलिस ने छापा मारा तो वहां 51 जोड़े आपत्तिजनक हालत में मिले।
(सभी फोटोः प्रभात पांडेय/गाजियाबाद)
