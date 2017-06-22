दिल्ली में इन पॉश इलाकों में है राबड़ी देवी और उनके बच्चों की कोठियां, कीमत सुन उड़ जाएंगे होश
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
Rabri Devi her four children and son-in-law have been found guilty in case of having benami property{"_id":"594b55f24f1c1b672c8b480f","slug":"rabri-devi-her-four-children-and-son-in-law-have-been-found-guilty-in-case-of-having-benami-property","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u0949\u0936 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0920\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0938\u0941\u0928 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जिस प्रॉपर्टी को लेकर आयकर विभाग के जाल में लालू की बेटी और दामाद फंसे हैं उनकी कीमत के बारे में जानकर आप चौंक सकते हैं। आयकर विभाग ने राबड़ी देवी उनकी बच्चों मीसा भारती, चंदा देवी, रोहनी यादव और उनके बेटे तेजस्वी यादव व दामाद शैलेश को इन प्रापर्टी का मालिक बताकर बेनामी अधिनियम के तहत दोषी करार किया है। देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में जहां आम आदमी के लिए एक फ्लैट बनाना भी मुश्किल होता है वहीं,लालू की बेटी और दामाद के इस शहर में कई आलीशन कोठियां हैं जिनकी कीमत करोड़ों में हैं। आइए जानते हैं दिल्ली में इनकी बेनामी संपत्ति के बारे में...
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.