ये है प्रद्युमन की मां को लिखी वो आखिरी चिट्ठी जिसे पढ़कर किसी की भी आंखें हो सकती हैं नम
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
pradyuman thakur letter to his mother will make you cry see what he writes{"_id":"59b3c9b34f1c1be87f8b5468","slug":"pradyuman-thakur-letter-to-his-mother-will-make-you-cry-see-what-he-writes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u200c\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0935\u094b \u0906\u0916\u200c\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u091a\u200c\u093f\u091f\u094d\u0920\u0940 \u091c\u200c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0928\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुग्राम के रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल में दूसरी कक्षा के छात्र की हत्या ने पूरे देश में सनसनी फैला दी है। प्रद्युम्न ठाकुर (7 वर्षीय) की शुक्रवार को स्कूल परिसर में चाकू से गला रेतकर हत्या कर दी गई। उसका शव स्कूल के वॉशरूम से बरामद हुआ था। इसी बीच प्रद्युमन की अपनी मां को लिखी एक चिट्ठी भी सामने आई है। आगे पढ़ें क्या है उस चिट्ठी में...
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.