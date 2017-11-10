बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रद्युम्न हत्याकांड : आरोपी छात्र के बारे में चाकू बेचनेवाले ने किया ये बड़ा खुलासा
Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 09:59 AM IST
प्रद्युम्न मामले में बृहस्पतिवार को आरोपी छात्र को लेकर सीबीआई सोहना सब्जीमंडी पहुंची थी। वहां सीबीआई ने उस दुकानदार से पूछताछ की, जिससे छात्र ने चाकू खरीदा था। सीबीआई सूत्रों ने बताया सीबीआई टीम छात्र द्वारा बताए गए चाकू विक्रेता जय नारायण के पास पहुंची। यहां टीम ने विक्रेता को चाकू की फोटो दिखाकर पूछताछ की और इसको बेचने के बारे में पूछा।
