बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रद्युम्न हत्याकांड : इस डर से कंडक्टर अशोक ने कबूला था जुर्म
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
in pradyuman murder case conductor ashok forced to confess the crime by police
{"_id":"5a03393c4f1c1b3c3d8b616d","slug":"in-pradyuman-murder-case-conductor-ashok-forced-to-confess-the-crime-by-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 : \u0907\u0938 \u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u0921\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0905\u0936\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092c\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 10:11 AM IST
भोंडसी के रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल में सात वर्षीय प्रद्युम्न की हत्या में सीबीआई द्वारा 11वीं कक्षा के विद्यार्थी की गिरफ्तारी के बाद पुलिस अब अपने थ्योरी पर पूरी तरह फंस गई है। अब तक गुरुग्राम पुलिस के मुख्य आरोपी रहे कंडक्टर अशोक के जुर्म कबूलने को लेकर सवाल उठने लगे हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a03ee8f4f1c1bc9678ba72f","slug":"pradyuman-case-cctv-footage-leads-cbi-to-accused-which-was-left-by-gurugram-police-as-blur-footage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u200c\u091c\u200c\u093f\u0938 CCTV \u092b\u0941\u091f\u0947\u091c \u0915\u094b \u0927\u0941\u0902\u0927\u0932\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u200c\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u200c\u0930\u200c\u093f\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 CBI","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a03dac84f1c1b71548bbac2","slug":"nine-students-killed-in-bathinda-highway-collision-funeral-at-rampura-phool","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u0932\u0940\u0902 8 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u093e\u092a \u092c\u0947\u0938\u0941\u0927, \u091f\u0941\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0930 \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0936\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59f979294f1c1b3c3d8b49d6","slug":"big-news-for-bank-account-holder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0927\u093e\u0930\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!