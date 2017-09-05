बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ईडी ने अटैच की मीसा भारती की ये प्रॉपर्टी, दिल्ली में और भी हैं इनकी करोड़ों की कोठियां
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
ED attches misa bharti bijwasan farm house, see the photos and know about her other delhi property
{"_id":"59ae4b934f1c1b60078b45f1","slug":"ed-attches-misa-bharti-bijwasan-farm-house-see-the-photos-and-know-about-her-other-delhi-property","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0921\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u091f\u0948\u091a \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0940\u0938\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092a\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940, \u0926\u200c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0920\u200c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 01:03 PM IST
आज दिल्ली बिजवासन स्थित मीसा भारती के फार्म हाउस को ईडी ने अटैच किया है। हालांकि दिल्ली में उनकी सिर्फ यही नहीं और भी कई करोड़ों की प्रॉपर्टी है। ईडी का मानना है कि 800 करोड़ रुपयों के काले धन को फर्जी कंपनियां (शैल कंपनी)बनाकर व्हाइट मनी में बदल गया है। इन्हीं पैसों से दिल्ली में मीसा भारती और उनके पति के नाम तीन प्रॉपर्टी खरीदी गई जिनकी कीमत करोड़ो में है। हम आपको बता रहे हैं दिल्ली में मीसा भारती और उनके पति की उन प्रॉपर्टी के बारे में जो खरीदे तो गए कौड़ियों के दाम पर लेकिन उनकी असल कीमत कई करोड़ है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59ab92404f1c1be8278b4efb","slug":"ram-rahim-sentenced-in-sadhvi-rape-case-rohtak-jail-prisoners-on-hunger-strike","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e, \u0915\u0948\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0940\u0928\u093e \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ab8c814f1c1b53738b4df9","slug":"ram-rahim-sentenced-in-sadhvi-rape-case-suspence-on-honeypreet-insan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59aa41834f1c1be9278b4d18","slug":"honeypreet-insan-escaped-to-nepal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59ae473d4f1c1b12088b45ca","slug":"ed-attached-misa-bharti-farmhouse-of-delhi-in-palam","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0940\u0938\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0908\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0909\u0938 \u0905\u091f\u0948\u091a","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"599535594f1c1ba9538b4a65","slug":"enforment-direcorate-to-file-chargesheet-against-lalu-yadav-family","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e: \u0932\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0936\u0940\u091f \u0926\u093e\u0916\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0908\u0921\u0940","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!