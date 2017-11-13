बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रदूषण : NGT की शर्तों पर ऑड-ईवन के लिए दिल्ली सरकार ने मांगी एक साल की मोहलत, जानें क्यूं
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 09:34 PM IST
दिल्ली सरकार ने सोमवार को पुनर्विचार याचिका दायर कर कहा है कि नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल (एनजीटी) की शर्तों पर सम-विषम लागू करने में उसे एक साल का वक्त लगेगा। सरकार फिलहाल दोपहिया वाहनों, महिला चालकों को छूट की श्रेणी में रखना चाहती है।
