रायन स्कूल : प्रिंसिपल निलंबित, मंत्रालय ने तलब की रिपोर्ट
Updated Sun, 10 Sep 2017 10:38 AM IST
रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल में दूसरी कक्षा के छात्र प्रद्युम्न की हत्या मामले में दूसरे दिन सरकार, पुलिस प्रशासन और स्कूल प्रबंधन ने कार्रवाई तेज कर दी है। स्कूल प्रबंधन ने कार्यवाहक प्रिंसिपल को निलंबित करते हुए सभी सुरक्षाकर्मियों को हटा दिया है। वहीं, केंद्रीय मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्रालय ने हरियाणा सरकार, स्कूल प्रबंधन और सीबीएसई से दो दिन में रिपोर्ट तलब की है। गुरुग्राम पुलिस ने मामले की सात दिन में जांच पूरी कर चार्जशीट दाखिल करने का भरोसा दिया है जबकि परिजनों ने मामले की लीपापोती का आरोप लगाते हुए सीबीआई जांच की मांग की है।
