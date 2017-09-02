बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आईएएस ऑफिसर की आत्महत्या के बाद शव देख पत्नी ने कही चौंका देने वाली बात
Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 12:37 PM IST
2012 बैच के आईएएस ऑफिसर और बक्सर के डीएम की अचानक आत्महत्या से उनके घर-परिवार सहित दोस्त भी सदमे में हैं। हालांकि उनके शव को देखने के बाद पत्नी ने जो सच बयां किया उसने सबको सकते में डाल दिया।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
