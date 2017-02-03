बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
3700 करोड़ का मामला : गाजियाबाद में था कंपनी का मेन सर्वर, ऐसे चलता था गोरखधंधा
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 01:17 AM IST
लाखों लोगों से ऑनलाइन बिजनेस के नाम पर 3700 करोड़ की ठगी करने वाले गिरोह के संचालकों की गिरफ्तारी के बाद गाजियाबाद शहर के हजारों लोगों के करोड़ों रुपये दांव पर लग गए हैं। लोगों को डर सता रहा है कि उनके रुपये डूब न जाएं। बृहस्पतिवार को ऑनलाइन कंपनी में पैसे लगाने वाले लोग आरडीसी स्थित कंपनी के आॉफिस के बाहर चक्कर लगाते नजर आए। हालांकि कंपनी का ऑफिस बंद मिला।
