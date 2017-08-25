बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कैमरे में कैद हुआ चोटी कटवा, तस्वीरों में आप खुद ही देख लीजिए कौन कर रहा ये सब
{"_id":"599ecb044f1c1bb4328b46a3","slug":"women-choti-cutting-incident-captured-in-cctv-camera","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091a\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u091f\u0935\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 01:53 AM IST
चोटी कटने की घटनाओं को अंजाम देने वाले चोटी कटवा का सच सामने आ गया है! कैमरे में चोटी काटते हुए सारी घटना कैद हो गई है। तस्वीरों में आप ही देख लीजिए कि ये सब कौन कर रहा है।...
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
