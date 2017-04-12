आपका शहर Close

सरकारी बैंक के खाताधारकों के लिए बुरी खबर, अगर ध्यान नहीं दिया तो खाली होगी जेब

राजीव शुक्ला / अमर उजाला, हल्द्वानी

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 08:50 AM IST
नए वित्तीय वर्ष में स्टेट बैंक आफ इंडिया ने ग्राहकों के लिए धनराशि आहरण और जमा करने की समय सीमा तय कर दी है। बदले नियमों से जनता की जेब पर डांका पड़ रहा है। साथ ही ग्राहकों से लिए जाने वाले सर्विस टैक्स और शुल्क का निर्धारण करते हुए एक अप्रैल 2017 से प्रभावी कर दिया है। बचत खाते में न्यूनतम बैलेंस न रखने पर अब शुल्क देना होगा।
 

