मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट में हुए ये बदलाव, अब देना होगा पांच गुना अधिक जुर्माना
Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 10:46 AM IST
मोटर वाहन संशोधन बिल-2016 सोमवार को लोकसभा में पारित हो गया। इसमें यातायात नियमों के उल्लंघन पर भारी जुर्माना, जेल की सजा और सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल व्यक्ति की मदद करने वालों को पुलिस उत्पीड़न से बचाने के प्रावधान है।
