यहां सचिन तेंदुलकर के 'घर' पर चलेगा बुलडोजर, बचाने के लिए हैं बस 15 दिन
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 10:21 AM IST
क्रिकेट के भगवान सचिन तेंदुलकर के 'आशियाने' पर 15 दिन बाद बुलडोजर (जेसीबी) चलने वाला है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट से स्टे नहीं लाए तो लंढौर कैंट बोर्ड किसी भी दिन आशियाना पर जेसीबी चला सकती है।
