Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

‘शुभ मंगल सावधान’ में आपको गुदगुदाएंगे उत्तराखंड के ताऊ

+बाद में पढ़ें

विपिन खर्कवाल/ अमर उजाला, हल्द्वानी

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 01:53 PM IST
brijendra kala play a fantastic role in shubh mangal saavdhan

बॉक्स आफिस पर रिलीज होने वाली फिल्म ‘शुभ मंगल सावधान’ का कुमाऊं और गढ़वाल का खास कनेक्शन है। पहली वजह जहां फिल्म की आधी से ज्यादा शूटिंग हरिद्वार और ऋषिकेश में हुई है वहीं दूसरी वजह फिल्म की लीड अभिनेत्री भूमि पेडनेकर के ताऊ की भूमिका में मशहूर चरित्र अभिनेता ब्रिजेंदर काला का होना है। मालूम हो कि काला मूलत: पौड़ी जिले के रहने वाले हैं और हल्द्वानी के पॉलीशीट में उनकी ससुराल है।

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

shubh mangal saavdhan bollywod movie

यूपी भाजपा के नए अध्यक्ष

महेंद्र नाथ पांडेय बने यूपी भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष

mahendra nath pandey to be next BJP president on Uttar Pradesh.

Most Viewed

देखिए, क्या था राम रहीम के इन इशारों का मतलब, जिसके तुरंत बाद हिंसा भड़की?

Code-word of Ram rahim in Panchkula CBI Court
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

राम रहीम अगर जेल न गया होता तो करने वाला था ये काम, देखिए

Ram Rahim wants to make a film on 'Neta Ji'
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

एक और बड़ा खुलासा, साध्वियों को राम रहीम की माफी का मतलब ये था...

Another big disclosure on Ram Rahim, dera sacha sauda
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top ten ghazals of dushyant kumar best poems of dushyant kumar dushyant kumar ki kavitayein
इरशाद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - दुष्यंत कुमार की 10 ग़ज़लें - बेचैनी, खुलापन, बेलौस मस्ती से भरी हुईं

Tanhaa dil
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक शिवा कुमारी बता रही हैं दिल की उलझनें

remembering famous poet dushyant kumar on his birthday first september
काव्य चर्चा

बर्थडे स्पेशल - दुष्यंत कुमार की कविताओं में जो आग है वो उनके भीतर सुलग रही है

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!