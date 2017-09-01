बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
‘शुभ मंगल सावधान’ में आपको गुदगुदाएंगे उत्तराखंड के ताऊ
Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 01:53 PM IST
बॉक्स आफिस पर रिलीज होने वाली फिल्म ‘शुभ मंगल सावधान’ का कुमाऊं और गढ़वाल का खास कनेक्शन है। पहली वजह जहां फिल्म की आधी से ज्यादा शूटिंग हरिद्वार और ऋषिकेश में हुई है वहीं दूसरी वजह फिल्म की लीड अभिनेत्री भूमि पेडनेकर के ताऊ की भूमिका में मशहूर चरित्र अभिनेता ब्रिजेंदर काला का होना है। मालूम हो कि काला मूलत: पौड़ी जिले के रहने वाले हैं और हल्द्वानी के पॉलीशीट में उनकी ससुराल है।
