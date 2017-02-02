बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देखिए चेस का ऐसा चैंपियन, जिसने क्रिकेट में अंग्रेजों से वसूला लगान
Yuzvendra Chahal, from a chess champion to cricket allrounder full life profile and secrets
Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 12:13 PM IST
मिलिए चेस के ऐसे चैम्पियन से, जिसने क्रिकेट के मैदान में अंग्रेजों से इस तरह से लगान वसूला कि उन्हें नानी याद आ गई। जानिए इनके बारे में सब कुछ।
