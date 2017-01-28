आपका शहर Close

बेमिसालः 17 साल से व्हीलचेयर पर, 31 ऑपरेशन 183 टांके, फिर भी रचा इतिहास

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, सोनीपत(हरियाणा)

Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 01:33 AM IST
struggle story of brave daughter deepa malik, who got padamshree award for medal in ri para olympic

17 साल से पैर काम नहीं करते। 31 ऑपरेशन हो चुके हैं और 183 टांके लगे। उसके बावजूद ऐसा इतिहास रचा कि अब उन्हें पद्मश्री मिलने जा रहा है।

