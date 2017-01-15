बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आर्मी डेः घने जंगलों में नक्सलियों से लोहा लेते हैं जांबाज ‘कोबरा कमांडो’
Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 05:47 PM IST
घने जंगलों में रहकर नक्सलियों से लोहा लेते हैं और अपनी जांबाजी के लिए जाने जाते हैं कोबरा कमांडो। जानिए इस स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स के बारे में।
