गुड न्यूज: अब आधार कार्ड से मिलेगी सबसे बड़ी सुविधा, कैश की जरूरत नहीं
Good news: Now will the biggest facility of Aadhar card, cash not needed
Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 10:08 AM IST
आधार कार्ड रखने वालों के लिए सबसे बड़ी खुशखबरी। अब न तो क्रेडिट कार्ड की जरूरत पड़ेगी और न डेबिटकार्ड की। आधार कार्ड से मिलेगी सुविधा।
