मुंबई, दिल्ली में सबसे महंगा ऑफिस का किराया, विश्व के टॉप 5 में बनाई जगह
Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 01:42 PM IST
Photo Credit: सोशल मीडिया
देश में दिल्ली, मुंबई और बंगलुरू विश्व के टॉप 6 शहरों में शामिल हैं, जहां पर ऑफिस का किराया सबसे महंगा है। प्रॉपर्टी मार्केट पर नजर रखने वाली संस्था नाइट फ्रैंक की तरफ से जारी रिपोर्ट के अनुसार इस साल की अप्रैल-जून की तिमाही में पूरे विश्व में किराये पर ऑफिस स्पेस लेने पर 1.2 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी हुई है।
